hub.berlin is one of the most important gatherings to drive digitisation into reality. The festival brings together more than 8.000 tech experts from around the world. The attendees come from future driven enterprises, path-breaking startups, politics, and science to share ideas, visions and experiences.
Networking determines the core values of the festival with exciting keynotes & workshops for Europe's key industries, interdisciplinary-matchmaking, live tech exhibitions, and digital art. Countless networking events & smart networking solutions ensure that everybody meets the right person at the right time.
Pillars of hub.berlin 2021
Access to like-minded People
Value Driven Networking
Over 8,000 digital experts gather to push the boundaries of technology and drive innovation forward. Through special matchmaking services, 4 networking spaces and various networking events, you will meet the right people at the right time.
Learn from Experts
Highly curated Programme
In interactive workshops and keynotes over 350 speakers share experiences, and visions on 4 stages as founders, managers, politicians and scientists.
Experience Future Tech First Hand
Interactive Areas & Exhibitions
Witness ground-breaking inventions first-hand and share your experiences with the inventors and minds behind them. The tech shown at hub.berlin