24 & 25 AUG `21 STATION BERLIN
Tickets Partner

hub.berlin scheduled to

24 & 25 August 21

News hub
News1

Pillars of the Business Festival 2021!

Reasons to join
Tech

Network with the Leaders of Tech!

About hub.berlin
Höttges

Find out more about your opportunities!

Become a Partner
hub.berlin Partners

hub.berlin is one of the most important gatherings to drive digitisation into reality. The festival brings together more than 8.000 tech experts from around the world. The attendees come from future driven enterprises, path-breaking startups, politics, and science to share ideas, visions and experiences.

Networking determines the core values of the festival with exciting keynotes & workshops for Europe's key industries, interdisciplinary-matchmaking, live tech exhibitions, and digital art. Countless networking events & smart networking solutions ensure that everybody meets the right person at the right time.

Key Visual

Pillars of hub.berlin 2021

Access to like-minded People

Value Driven Networking

Over 8,000 digital experts gather to push the boundaries of technology and drive innovation forward. Through special matchmaking services, 4 networking spaces and various networking events, you will meet the right people at the right time. 

Networking_event

Learn from Experts

Highly curated Programme

In interactive workshops and keynotes over 350 speakers share experiences, and visions on 4 stages as founders, managers, politicians and scientists. 

Soeakers

Experience Future Tech First Hand

Interactive Areas & Exhibitions

Witness ground-breaking inventions first-hand and share your experiences with the inventors and minds behind them. The tech shown at hub.berlin is provided by thoroughly curated partners and will impact all layers of coming generations.  

Tech
Tickets Partner

Join us

Business Festival

About